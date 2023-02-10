Romance author Tessa Bailey on #BookTok and J.J. Watt Fanfiction

New York Times Bestselling author Tessa Bailey has been dubbed the "Michelangelo of dirty talk."

HOUSTON — With over 77 billion views globally, #BookTok is one of the most popular hashtags on TikTok. If you're scrolling through #BookTok videos, it won't be long before the name Tessa Bailey is mentioned. The New York Times Bestselling romance author has taken TikTok by storm, going viral for her novels filled with swoon-worthy spice and happy endings. Entertainment Weekly even dubbed her the "Michelangelo of dirty talk".

#1 New York Times bestselling author Tessa Bailey delivers a sexy, hilarious standalone holiday rom-com about the adult children of two former rock stars who team up to convince their estranged mothers to play a Christmas Eve concert…

"Melody Gallard may be the daughter of music royalty, but her world is far from glamorous. She spends her days restoring old books and avoiding the limelight (one awkward tabloid photo was enough, thanks). But when a producer offers her a lot of money to reunite her mother’s band on live TV, Mel begins to wonder if it’s time to rattle the cage, shake up her quiet life… and see him again. The only other person who could wrangle the rock and roll divas.

Beat Dawkins, the lead singer’s son, is Melody’s opposite—the camera loves him, he could charm the pants off anyone, and his mom is not a potential cult leader. Still, they might have been best friends if not for the legendary feud that broke up the band. When they met as teenagers, Mel felt an instant spark, but it’s nothing compared to the wild, intense attraction that builds as they embark on a madcap mission to convince their mothers to perform one last show.

While dealing with rock star shenanigans, a 24-hour film crew, brawling Santas, and mobs of adoring fans, Mel starts to step out of her comfort zone. With Beat by her side, cheering her on, she’s never felt so understood. But Christmas Eve is fast approaching, and a decades-old scandal is poised to wreck everything—the Steel Birds reunion, their relationships with their mothers, and their newfound love. "