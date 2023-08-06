Co-Owner Rob Wright discusses the elevated cuisine and live music of Rockhouse

HOUSTON — Rockhouse Southern Kitchen is located at 6025 Richmond Ave, in the former Billy Blues building.

Open 7 days a week, with happy hour Monday - Saturday, 4pm - 8pm.

"Inspired by the robust culture of southern food and live music scene, rockhouse southern kitchen is a fusion of both worlds. we present a flavorful menu of comfort food favorites, libations, and live music on both local and national levels.

The venue itself is iconic in nature and has accommodated classic artist performances for over 25 years since its time as Billy Blues and The Horn. Acts included the Fabulous Thunderbirds, blues mavens Bo Diddley, Clarence Gate mouth Brown, and Bobby "Blue" Bland. Fast forward to ROCKHOUSE LIVE, you can expect amazing Rhythm and Blues, Jazz, and other fabulous genres of live music.

At ROCKHOUSE Southern Kitchen, "food and music are the celebration" therefore; we have created an experience where our culinary farm to table offerings, hand crafted cocktails, and nightly musical oblations will leave you coming back for more."