Rewind back to the 90s with "My Retro Life"

"My Retro Life" is an episodic documentary series and YouTube channel that follows Tyler Esposito's life as a '90s gamer

HOUSTON — "My Retro Life" series uses the original VHS tapes that Tyler Esposito's father recorded of their family growing up in the late '80s, and throughout the '90s. Similar in style to "The Wonder Years" or "A Christmas Story", Esposito narrates over the old home movie footage his dad shot.

His dad was a gamer from the Atari days and tech junkie. Every major video game and console release, every birthday and Christmas and a slew of other memorable family moments with gaming was captured on tape by him.

Esposito's father passed away in 2007. The entire channel and series is his legacy.

Esposito now shares the early generation of video games and the family who played them in an open love letter for everyone to enjoy.

"My Retro Life" was recently featured in the Paramount+ documentary film "Console Wars".