x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Revamp your bathroom with help from Re-bath Houston

Re-bath Houston owners, Mike Eyre and Andrew Miller share how they can turn your bathroom into your dream room!

More Videos

HOUSTON — A design consultant with Re-bath Houston will guide you toward the bathroom remodel of your dreams!

Re-bath Houston has a special offer for you! Mention "Great Day Houston" and you will get 5% off Re-bath's best advertised promotion. That means you get up to $1,500 off your bathroom remodel, plus that extra 5% off we previously mentioned! You can also take advantage of no interest, no payments for 18 months!

If you're ready to enjoy your bathroom space and add value to your home, call Re-bath at 281-407-4725. Or visit them online at Rebath.com 

This content sponsored by Re-bath Houston

Before You Leave, Check This Out