Restaurateur Ben Berg on his latest concept, "Emilia's Havana"

HOUSTON — As a kid growing up in New York City, Ben Berg always loved the hospitality he was shown at various restaurants. Since then, he's made a career out of it. The founder of Berg Hospitality Group has restaurants and concepts all over Houston. From great steaks at B&B Buthchers, authentic Italian at Trattoria Sofia, and even a speakeasy.
Great Day Houston snuck in the hidden door to take a sneak peak at Berg's latest restaurant, Emilia's Havana.
Emilia's Havana is located at 1800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056.
