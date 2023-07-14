Restaurant Columnist, Bao Ong, serves up a slice of Houston for Sheryl Underwood

HOUSTON — Houston is the most diverse city in America, and that's certainly reflected in our food scene. Diners have a wealth of options, from authentic Tex-Mex, Southern Creole, and Caribbean eateries to Asian fusion and locally sourced vegan fare. So, what do you recommend when someone visiting from out-of-town and what's something that's quintessentially Houston? That's what Great Day Houston asked Restaurant Columnist, Bao Ong. The Houston Chronicle writer brought some of his favorite Houston cuisine to share with Comedian and Co-host of 'The Talk', Sheryl Underwood, as she stopped by the show.