Republic Boot Company's Custom Cowboy Boots

See what goes into making the most comfortable pair of boots you'll ever own.

After the industrial revolution, more and more cowboy boots were mass produced. At Republic Boot Company, they still make them the old-fashioned way.

Great Day Houston went to Republic Boot Company to see what goes into making the most comfortable pair of shoes you'll ever own.

The Republic Boot Company got it's start in 2011 when 'Empresario' Chris Conrad took the divine calling to 'Save Texas' and embark on a journey to create handcrafted boots and leather products that would support the cultural heritage of Texas.