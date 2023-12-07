x
Renowned Filmmaker and Director, Louie Schwartzberg, and his new film "Gratitude Revealed"

Louie Schwartzberg's 30+ year career has captured brilliant time lapse images of the beauty in nature.

HOUSTON — To learn more about Louie Schwartzberg, visit louiechannel.tv and the site for his new film "Gratitude Revealed" also comes with exercises to help you integrate more gratitude and happiness into your everyday life.

"In Louie's new film, 'Gratitude Revealed,' he takes the viewer on a transformational cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude. In 'Fantastic Fungi,' Louie explored the magic of the natural world beneath our feet; in 'Gratitude Revealed' he takes that wisdom above ground, and journeys into the soul to celebrate the human spirit. Through his intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders, and personalities, gratitude is revealed as a proven pathway back from the disconnection we feel in our lives."

