Renovate your floors before the holiday season

HOUSTON — Michelle Karac stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service.

50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.

The company is offering 60% off all materials (carpet, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl), and if you call within the next hour and use promo code, "Great Day Houston" you will receive an extra $100 off your order.

Call 877-50Floor (503-5667) or visit 50Floor.com