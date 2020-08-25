Renovate and organize your kitchen with ShelfGenie

ShelfGenie transforms your space with custom glide-out shelving

HOUSTON — Call ShelfGenie today at 832-688-4459, or book an appointment online at ShelfGenie.com/Houston.

Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" to get 60% off installation of five or more glide outs.

The average person spends one year of their life looking for items they can't find. ShelfGenie of Greater Houston has a solution to organize your life and get that time back.

Linda Creswell, owner and designer of ShelfGenie of Greater Houston, and Kelli Seyedain, owner of KM Interior Designs and a ShelfGenie designer, talked with Deborah Duncan about how ShelfGenie can give you more space, more organization and more accessibility.

Not only can ShelfGenie help organize your life inside your cabinets, they can help you resurface and renovate the outside of your cabinets and improve the look of your entire kitchen.