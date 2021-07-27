Renew your floors with Zerorez of Houston

HOUSTON — Kyle Peterson, General Manager of Zerorez of Houston, share how Zerorez can clean your floors without any toxic chemicals or detergents.

Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Mention "Great Day Houston" and Zerorez will clean 3 rooms of carpet for only $119 dollars – plus 100 sq. ft of free tile cleaning. This is for the next 50 callers.