Rendered Moments captures special moments in a unique way

Live Painting is when people get to watch a painting of their event come to life in real-time. It's a special keepsake for people to cherish forever.

HOUSTON — Artist, Jeston Rodriguez, is a Houston native and has been working as a freelance muralist, art instructor, and commissions artist since 2013. Rodriguez wanted to showcase the unique and personal art experience that having a live wedding/event painting can be, so she created Rendered Moments.

Rendered Moments is all about preserving memories in a physical keepsake form for you and your loved ones to cherish forever. They offer multiple services, including live watercolor sketches and caricatures for guests.