Rendered Moments captures special moments in a unique way

HOUSTON — Artist, Jeston Rodriguez, is a Houston native and has been working as a freelance muralist, art instructor, and commissions artist since 2013. Rodriguez wanted to showcase the unique and personal art experience that having a live wedding/event painting can be, so she created Rendered Moments.
Rendered Moments is all about preserving memories in a physical keepsake form for you and your loved ones to cherish forever. They offer multiple services, including live watercolor sketches and caricatures for guests.
To get in contact with the artists of Rendered Moments or learn more, visit:
• Website: renderedmomentsart.com
• Facebook: @Houstonweddingpainter
• Instagram: @renderedmoments
• TikTok: @renderedmoments
• Pinterest: @RenderedMoments