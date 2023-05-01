x
Rendered Moments captures special moments in a unique way

Live Painting is when people get to watch a painting of their event come to life in real-time. It's a special keepsake for people to cherish forever.

HOUSTON — Artist, Jeston Rodriguez, is a Houston native and has been working as a freelance muralist, art instructor, and commissions artist since 2013. Rodriguez wanted to showcase the unique and personal art experience that having a live wedding/event painting can be, so she created Rendered Moments

@renderedmoments

Ellin and Mike's wedding painting! this big boi was taken back to the studio to add a special request of oil paint embellishments. . Ellin and Mike were so sweet, this was both of their first wedding, and Mike's birthday 💛 #liveweddingpainting #lovemycouples #livepainter #houstonweddingpainter #texasweddingpainter #travelingweddingpainter #10kartist #weddingtiktok #weddingpainter #ilovelove #liveweddingpainter #lgbtqweddingvendor

♬ fade into you - 🦇

Rendered Moments is all about preserving memories in a physical keepsake form for you and your loved ones to cherish forever. They offer multiple services, including live watercolor sketches and caricatures for guests.

To get in contact with the artists of Rendered Moments or learn more, visit:

• Website: renderedmomentsart.com 

• Facebook: @Houstonweddingpainter 

• Instagram: @renderedmoments 

• TikTok: @renderedmoments 

• Pinterest: @RenderedMoments

