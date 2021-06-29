x
Great Day Houston

Reliant's Degrees of Difference program

Reliant has resources, programs, and tips to keep Houston safe and cool this summer.

HOUSTON — To help Texans conserve energy during times of extreme heat this summer, Reliant's Degrees of Difference demand response program allows customers to enjoy a completely automated experience through their smart thermostat. 

Once enrolled, the smart thermostat automatically adjusts by a few degrees during specified conservation events. Reliant residential customers with an eligible smart thermostat who enroll in the program will receive a $25 bill credit.

Visit reliant.com/degrees or call 1-866-Reliant for more information.

This content sponsored by: Reliant 