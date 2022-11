Get in the holiday spirit with two special events presented by Reliant. Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Garden and Galaxy of Lights at Space Center Houston.

HOUSTON — For tickets to Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Garden, click here.

For tickets to the Galaxy of Lights at Space Center Houston, visit spacecenter.org.

For more information about Reliant, visit their website or you can give them a call at 866-222-7100.