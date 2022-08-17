Reliant is partnering with KHOU & the Houston Food Bank for the Backpack Buddy Program

Reliant is committed to supporting customers and the community in our hometown of Houston

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — For the 11th year in a row, Reliant is sponsoring the KHOU Food Drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program.

This program provides nutritious, kid-friendly food to take home on the weekends when children don't have weekday school meals to rely on.

On Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. KHOU will host a virtual telethon to help reach our donation goal of $40,000! You can donate by calling 713-654-1111 only on the day of the telethon. Reliant will match $10,000 in donations during the Reliant Power Hour.

You can also donate by visiting khou.com/fooddrive.

With record heat and double-digit inflation, this summer has been one for the books. Reliant doing everything they can to support their customers and help keep their electricity bills from becoming another source of stress this summer.

Whether it's payment extensions, average monthly billing, or bill payment assistance through Reliant's CARE program, they want to help.

Reliant committed $1 million in funding this year and since 2002, Reliant has contributed more than $14 million to social service agencies to help seniors and qualified residential customers pay their electricity bills.

Each year, Reliant also works with the City of Houston and Harris County Precinct 2 for their annual Beat the Heat program. The program provides 21 physical cooling centers across the city, cooling devices as well as resources to keep seniors and other vulnerable Texans protected from the summer heat.

For a list of those locations, visit reliant.com/BeatTheHeat.

Anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer can also call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Reliant customers can contact them directly 24/7 via online chat, on the Reliant app, or through a live agent at 1-866-222-7100.

Customers with smart thermostats can sign up for a demand response program to help conserve during periods of high electricity demand. Reliant's program is called Degrees of Difference and it rewards customers with bill credits for reducing their usage.

For more information, visit reliant.com/degrees.