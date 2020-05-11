Relax at Spa World Houston

To book your appointment or for more information, visit Spa World Houston online at SpaWorldHouston.com or call them at 346-978-6684. Spa World Houston is located at 929 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, TX.

Spa World Houston is a Korean-style spa featuring baths, saunas, and body treatments like massages, body scrubs, and foot and body acupressure. They also have a restaurant, movie theater, screen golf, lounge areas, outdoor terrace and Kids World play area. They encourage you to come, stay, and relax as long as you want.