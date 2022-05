Co-Founder Jonathan Newar shares more about a fishing charter agency that helps you find & book unique fishing experiences in Texas & beyond!

HOUSTON — Captain Experiences makes booking fishing guides simple, effective, and trustworthy. All family-friendly and for all experience levels. It's known as the Airbnb for fishing!

Search Captain Experiences for your ideal trip, and book with their licensed and insured guides. Captain offers trips across the U.S. and beyond.