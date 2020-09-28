Reclaim your restless nights from sleep apnea with help of Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center

Keith Otto suffered from severe sleep apnea and sinus issues. After undergoing a procedure to clear his sinuses and using a CPAP machine for his sleep apnea, Otto felt a world of difference in his breathing and energy level. Dr. Pasha also encouraged him to lose weight, in order to reduce the severity of his sleep apnea. Otto says he felt better since he could breathe better, and that helped him feel better about himself and go down the right path. Today, he's down 70 pounds! It helped to have the support of his wife and she's also lost 80 pounds!