HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a virtual consultation for only $29, as well as a Liver Detox sent free of charge. Call Optimal Body Weight Loss at (832) 915-0006, or visit MyOptimalBody.com.
This content sponsored by: Optimal Body Weight Loss
Realistic tips for dropping pounds from Optimal Body Weight Loss
Dr. Cory Aplin shares how he can help you lose weight without losing your sanity
HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a virtual consultation for only $29, as well as a Liver Detox sent free of charge. Call Optimal Body Weight Loss at (832) 915-0006, or visit MyOptimalBody.com.