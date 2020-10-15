HOUSTON — Dr. Shana D. Lewis and State Representative, Ron Reynolds joined Great Day Houston to discuss the "Real Men Wear Purple" Campaign.
Typically women are at the helm of speaking up and out against domestic violence but nonprofit, Her Voice, wanted to highlight the real men who stand behind women every day to eradicate this violence.
Her Voice is hosting a virtual gala to celebrate survivors of domestic violence and the Real Men who support them.
Real Men Wear Purple Gala:
- Sunday, October 25
- 2pm
- General Admission: Free
- VIP: $25
- For more information, click here.