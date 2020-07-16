HOUSTON — Reading With A Rapper (RWAR) has been inspiring youth and adults through rap lyrics, literacy and technology. This 8-week course encompasses standard English Language Arts (ELA) metrics including figurative language and sentence structure, to name a few, infused with the words of popular artists that the students know - ultimately bringing culture into the classroom.
During Covid-19 virtual classes are being offered in lieu of face-to-face classes.
For more information on Reading With A Rapper, visit readingwitharapper.com
Follow them on social: @readingwitharapper
For additional inquiries, email them at info@legendsdolive.com