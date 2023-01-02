Rare Disease Awareness Month

Dr. Aziz Shaibani joins Great Day Houston to give insight on two rare diseases, Stiff Person Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis.

HOUSTON — Rare Disease Day is on February 28.

The director of Nerve & Muscle Center Of Texas, Dr. Aziz Shaibani, is a board-certified neurologist specialized in disorders of muscles and nerves. Dr. Shaibani is the author of the award-winning standard teaching book, "A Video Atlas of Neuromuscular Disorders." He is also the principal author of the "Coping with Myasthenia Gravis" book.

Dr. Shaibani and two of his patients, Fauzziah Mohamud and Amanda Fobbs, joined Great Day Houston to bring awareness to two rare diseases, Stiff-person syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare acquired neurological disorder characterized by progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms.

According to NORD, Myasthenia Gravis is a neuromuscular disorder primarily characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue.