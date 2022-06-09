Raise a glass and get tickled pink for Wine & Food Week 2022

Step into your pink mode, pull out your fancy hat and join Rose' Way: A Sweet Soiree - Wine & Food Week's newest event!

HOUSTON — Rosé wines, sparkling wines, refreshing white wines and trending sweet wines will flow as guests enjoy getting their posh on with fashions, hairstylists, make-up, shopping, music, door prizes, and more.

Unique fashion show will model the latest trends and tell how you can incorporate in your wardrobe for keepsake treasures. Fashions provided by Market Street.

The gorgeous new venue, The Peach Orchard, will have your jaw-dropping at the beauty as you arrive.

Rose' Way: A Sweet Soiree

Date: June 09, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Cost: $65.00