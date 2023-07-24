3x Emmy-Nominated Actor Rainn Wilson discusses his life, career and global journey to find happiness

HOUSTON — Host and Intrepid Traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on Earth in the new Peacock Original Series, "Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss." Visit peacocktv.com to stream the series anytime.

"Based on Eric Weiner's New York Times bestselling book, "The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World," host Rainn Wilson will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

Rainn Wilson is an Emmy nominated actor, writer and producer best known for playing the role of Dwight Schrute on "The Office". Other Movie and TV roles include Super, The Meg, Backstrom, Blackbird, The Rocker, Utopia, Six Feet Under and Don't Tell a Soul among many others.