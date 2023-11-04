"Race for the Dome" is happening this weekend!

Happy 58th Birthday to the Houston Astrodome! We take a look back at the history of the "8th Wonder of the World," & how you can register to "Race for the Dome."

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Astrodome Conservancy was formed as a private, non-profit organization in 2016. They are the champion of the Astrodome on behalf of the people of Houston and Harris County. The Conservancy's work brings together ideas, resources and leadership to save and redevelop the "Eighth Wonder of the World."

The Astrodome opened in 1965. As the world's first indoor, air-conditioned domed stadium, the 18-story multipurpose structure set the bar for arena design and construction for decades to come. A year after opening, it showcased the first installation of an artificial playing surface, soon to be known as Astroturf.

The Dome hosted a variety of sports and entertainment activities in its 40-plus year run. MLB's Houston Astros and the NFL's Houston Oilers both claimed it as home field. It was the backdrop for the 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match where Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs, as well as for Evel Knievel's world-record-setting jump in 1971.

Countless celebrities performed there, including Judy Garland, The Supremes, Elvis, Selena and George Strait. It even witnessed major current events. The 1992 Republican Convention was held there, and thousands of evacuees from New Orleans took refuge under its roof after Hurricane Katrina.

With such a rich history, the Astrodome was listed on the National Register of Historic Places both for its architectural and cultural significance in 2014. It was designated a State of Texas Antiquities Landmark in 2017 which offers protections and incentives for its future redevelopment.

Join the Astrodome Conservancy and hundreds of fans as they race around the Dome supporting efforts to create a vibrant future for the landmark.

RACE FOR THE DOME

Saturday, April 15 – 8 am 8 a.m. – 1K kids fun run circles the Astrodome 8:15 a.m. – 5K road race begins follows a route around the Dome and through NRG Park 9 a.m. – Post-race party kicks off with an awards ceremony

At the Dome: 3 NRG Parkway, Houston, Texas 77054

Participants enter via Gate 10 at the intersection of Kirby and McNee Streets on the west side of the Park.

REGISTER:

Go to AstrodomeConservancy.org

$45 for the 5K race

$20 for the Kids' 1K run

PARKING: