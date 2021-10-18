Queen of the Con with Johnathan Walton

HOUSTON — Reality TV Producer and former KHOU Reporter, Johnathan Walton, joins Great Day Houston to talk about his new podcast.
"Queen of the Con: The Irish Heiress" takes a deep dive into Johnathan's experience with Marianne "Mair" Smyth, the con artist who scammed him out of over $70,000.
"Queen of the Con" is now streaming on IHeartMedia, click here to listen.
For more information on Johnathan Walton, click here.
To report a scam or fraud, visit the Department of Justice here.
For more information on common scams and frauds, click here.