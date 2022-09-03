x
Great Day Houston

Putting your best face forward with the help of Plexaderm can help take years off the face!

Plexaderm can eliminate years of your face in just minutes

HOUSTON — Plexaderm eliminates under-eye bags and face lines, leaving customers with a fresh face glow! Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. This invisible layer tightens skin, lift crow's feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes. The best part of it all... Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags, making them swiftly shrink from view.

Plexaderm has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers like you! Right now, you can receive the Plexaderm Trial Pack for $14.95 plus free shipping!

This content sponsored by Sheer Science 

