Putting your best face forward with the help of Plexaderm can help take years off the face!

HOUSTON — Plexaderm eliminates under-eye bags and face lines, leaving customers with a fresh face glow! Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. This invisible layer tightens skin, lift crow's feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes. The best part of it all... Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags, making them swiftly shrink from view.