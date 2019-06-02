HOUSTON — Theatre Under the Stars presents the ultimate feel-good musical, Mamma Mia! TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, directs this new production that will have everyone on it’s feet dancing to the songs of ABBA.

Native Houstonian, Mark Price, starred in the original Broadway production of Mamma Mia! as Pepper, and now takes on the role of Harry, one of the dads. He talked with Deborah Duncan about this new production and what people can expect.

Mamma Mia! Presented by Theatre Under the Stars runs February 19 – March 3, 2019 at the Hobby Center. For tickets to Mamma Mia!, click here.

