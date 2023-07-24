Pulmonary Rehab is a breath of fresh air for patients at The Breathing Center of Houston's

How this Pulmonary Rehab patient went from struggling to walk to doing 20 minutes on the treadmill.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Chronic lung disease or breathing problems can make everyday tasks more difficult. Walking to the mailbox, climbing stairs, or bringing in the groceries can seem overwhelming.

The Breathing Center of Houston is a breath of fresh air when it comes to helping people breathe correctly and restore lung capacity. Their rehabilitation program focuses on improving quality of life through pulmonary therapy. Through therapy combined with a caring and encouraging staff, patients find themselves achieving goals they once thought impossible.

That's what happened for Cindy Beach. When she first became a patient, she couldn't get enough air in her lungs to walk a few feet. Today, she's walking on the treadmill for twenty minutes with ease.

Cindy shared her life-changing journey on Great Day Houston along with Jared Jacox, The CEO For Breathing Center Of Houston, and Directory Of Physical Therapy (Clear Lake) Bryce Jeffrey.

The Breathing Center of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Call and mention 'Great Day Houston' to receive a free consultation.

Call 281-973-7194 or visit bchouston.com