Protecting children, one flip at a time

Flip Lok is a security system that can make a classroom into a safe room in a split second.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Anna Reger is a businesswoman and a mother. She was concerned for the safety of children in school and at home, so she founded Flip Lok. Flip Lok for schools includes a protocol, a unique siren and a device to allow anyone to protect themselves during an active threat.

It's simple to install and they can teach their protocol to a school or district in 5 minutes.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This lock is also good for bathroom doors where many women seek shelter, it can also create a safe room in the house in case of a home invasion.

To learn more about Flip Lok, click here.