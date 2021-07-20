Products to help you enjoy the great outdoors

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner brings Great Day Houston five products that make enjoying summer outdoors much easier.

HOUSTON — Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner brings Great Day Houston five products that make enjoying summer outdoors much easier. For more information on each of the products mentioned in this video, click through below:

SOUNDBOKS - Bluetooth speaker with concert-level volume and a removable battery that can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Thermacell - enjoy a 20-foot zone of protection against mosquitoes without using sprays, DEET or nasty smelly torches or candles.

GoGo squeeZ Pudding Pouches - GoGo squeeZ is also helping to get more kids into the great outdoors this summer by partnering with the National Park Foundation to fund field trips.

NadaMoo - the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably sourced and certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients.