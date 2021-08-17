Products to help kick off the school year

HOUSTON — Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner brings Great Day Houston six great products to kick off the School Year.
Elfster - A free gift exchange website and App that offers curated gift guides, including hot items curated just for Back to School!
WOW Skin Science - Apples aren't only great for teachers, but also to clarity and detox your hair & skin.
Drybar Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush - Combines the hot air of a blow-dryer with the structure of a round brush.
Completely Bare - Feel summer smooth and sun-kissed all year long.
Pimple Dimple Acne Patches-BanAcne & the PMS kit - Overnight care that works like a sponge to purge blemishes.
Trueats: Zero Calorie Pancake & Waffle Mix, Zero Calorie Dutch Chocolate Muffin & Cake Mix, Zero Calorie Brownie Mix. These mixes are not only nutritious, gluten-free, diabetic-friendly but more importantly, don't compromise on taste.