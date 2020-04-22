x
Products to celebrate Earth Day 2020 with Dawn McCarthy

Dawn McCarthy, Life Adviser with Dawn's Corner, has a list of products available to help celebrate Earth Day 2020.

Visit Dawn's website at dawnscorner.com. For more information on the products mentioned, click through below:

DAILY DOSE

- Leave-In Conditioner 

- Help Bring "Daily Dose" Of Clean Water To Communities In Need 

- Part Of Revenue To Sponsor Clean Water Projects 

BUG BITE THING

- Insect Saliva/Venom From Bug Bites & Stings 

- Reusable, Chemical-Free, Kid-Friendly 

VITACUP

- Infused Coffees & Teas With Vitamins & Superfoods 

- Pods Are BPA Free & RECYCLABLE

- Box Is Made From Recyclable Materials

- Can Compost Grounds

BOBO'S OAT BARS

- Plant-Based Treat 

- Made With Just 4 Ingredients 

- Save 15% Off Using The Code- EARTHDAY15  

 

ANSE CHASTANET

- Celebrate Earth By Experiencing Some Of Its Magic For Yourself

- Late August, Ocean-Lovers Go To St. Lucia

- Island's Annual Coral Spawning 

- Cliffside Beach Resort 

- 'Coral Kaleidoscope' Package Includes Seven Nights Of Accommodations, Meals, Airport Transfers, Twelve Beach Or Boat Dives

This content sponsored by Dawn's Corner