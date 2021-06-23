x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Products that will keep you feeling refreshed all summer long

Products to kick off the Summer

HOUSTON — Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner brings us 5 great products to kick off the Summer.

For more information on the products mentioned, click through below: 

Febreze Fade Defy PLUG Bamboo Starter Kit -  Eliminates bad odors, and provides a fresh scent that lasts for days.

Arm & Hammer Cleansing & Refreshing Foot Wipes - remove dirt, sweat and other unwanted impurities from feet.

PeachSkinSheets - Breathable, ultra-soft, wrinkle resistant bed sheets featuring thermal control and moisture management properties.

ChildLife Essentials - Vitamins and supplements for children made with natural ingredients

Essentia Water - It's pH of 9.5 or higher provides a clean, smooth taste and a quality alkaline water that keeps you hydrated and healthy heading into summer. 