Products that will get you ready for Memorial Day Weekend

HOUSTON — Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner brings us some great products for Memorial Day.

For more information, click through below:

Olay Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Moisturizer with SPF 30 - Offers sheer protection against broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays. 

Stella Rosa Semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine made with real fruit flavors. 

Sabinetek SmartMike Plus - An ultracompact wireless microphone with real-time transmission and synchronization. 

BRÈINFUÉL - A functional, better-for-you "Cognitive Beverage" that bridges the gap between mental focus and physical performance.  

Arctic Cool - Arctic Cool has cooling clothing, accessories and more. 

 

Brave American - Give the gift of a US Military Branch US wooden flag or even the Texas state flag this Memorial Day. 