Products created by women entrepreneurs

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner presents: "Products Founded, Created or Developed by Women for Women's History Month!"

Bully Buddy and Waggy Wafers from Bow Wow Labs - The Bully Buddy is an easy-to-use, veterinarian-approved, dog-loved device that tightly secures bully sticks, preventing dogs from choking on the tail-end of the treat. It's durable yet lightweight design is made in sizes for every breed, the Bully Buddy when combined with Bow Wow Labs safe-fit Bully Sticks is the safest way to protect your dog. Plus, enjoy high protein and fiber rich Waggy Wafers treats for dogs! bowwowlabs.com

Olay Body Wash and Rinse-Off Body Conditioner - with Retinol-Elevate your nighttime body care routine and achieve healthier looking skin in your sleep with the Olay Body Wash and Rinse Off Body Conditioner with Retinol. Olay Body Skin Experts added the high-end skincare ingredient, retinol, often found in facial care products, to the luxurious premium body care collection to complete your nighttime regimen. olay.com

Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner - Sun protector + complexion perfecter + skin moisturizer. The perfect marriage of skin care and a flawless complexion! The Lip Bar Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner keeps your skin healthy and glowing with hyaluronic acid for serious moisture and SPF 11 to help protect you from sun burn.

Available in eight easy-to-use, curated- by-complexion, easy-to-match shades

Please speak to what you like about it -smooth lightweight texture, transfer proof, really easy to match. thelipbar.com

Mommy's Oven - Having battled Crohn's Disease for most of her life and undergoing 82 abdominal surgeries, author, Brandi Pearce knew she wouldn't be able to carry children of her own. After a successful surrogacy resulted in her son, August, years later, she wondered how to explain to August that he was getting a new brother who was growing in someone else's belly. So, she wrote a story to help him understand. This sweet story is based on Brandi's surrogacy journey, but also serves as a useful tool for not just surrogacy, but many forms of growing families. mommysovenisbroken.com