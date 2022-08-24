Princess Cruises ready to sail from Galveston to the Western Caribbean

Princess cruises offers personalized cruising featuring world class dining & entertainment. After six years, Princess is returning to homeport cruise from Texas

HOUSTON — Ruby Princess will sail from December to April on a series of cruises from Galveston ranging from five to 11 days, mainly to destinations in the Western Caribbean starting at $438/person.

They offer the Princess MedallionClass, which is a wearable device that enables everything from contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as having anything from food, to towels or sunscreen delivered directly to the guests, wherever they are on the ship.

If you book your holiday vacation on the Ruby Princess now through the end of August, kids sail free.

