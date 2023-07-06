Pride In Business: Spotlights the work companies & individuals do to support the LGBTQ+ community

The Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce is a space for businesses and their allies to foster economic empowerment and inclusion throughout the community.

HOUSTON — The Pride In Business celebration is held during Pride Month. It's a unique opportunity to celebrate the important role of LGBTQ+ and Allied businesses in the Greater Houston economy.

The celebration will be on Friday, June 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown.

With special guest Francisco Sánchez Jr., Associate Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). He will share his LGBT+ journey as part of a fireside chat with KHOU 11 Cheryl Mercedes, who will emcee the event.

The luncheon will include recognition of 11 Pride In Business Award Honorees and an After Party too!

To learn more about Pride In Business or other pride events this month, visit houstonlgbtchamber.com.