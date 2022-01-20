HOUSTON — They first appeared on Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé" and now you can catch them on their spin off show, "Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days." The couple pays us a visit and shares a few juicy details about their new life... including welcoming baby number two, and even spending some much needed time apart.
Popular "90 Day Fiancé" couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik give us a peak into their new show
