Popular "90 Day Fiancé" couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik give us a peak into their new show

HOUSTON — They first appeared on Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé" and now you can catch them on their spin off show, "Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days." The couple pays us a visit and shares a few juicy details about their new life... including welcoming baby number two, and even spending some much needed time apart.

