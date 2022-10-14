HOUSTON — "Pop Music Legends" , by Hank Moore, is the only book that encompasses a full-scope music perspective, whereas the other books are micro-niche focused. It is designed to have high appeal mass appeal, historical, entertainment and is applicable to a broad audience.

"Pop Music Legends" has 37 chapters, fondly reviewing all eras of music. Follows Moore's six Pulitzer Prize nominated business books. His love of music began in his first job as a 10-year-old radio DJ. He met Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Dick Clark, Beyoncé and hundreds of others in music. Moore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (radio DJ section) in 1992 by Sonny & Cher.