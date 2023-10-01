Poinsettias are a year-round plant

HOUSTON — Peter Nelson, with Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, started working in the water garden business in 1995. Nelson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture.
For more information on Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, visit nelsonwatergardens.com or give them a call at 281-391-4769.
Sherri Harrah is co-owner at her family's garden center, Plants for all Seasons is in north west Houston and is celebrating their 50th year this year. Harrah spends her days educating on and researching products to make gardening endeavors easier and more successful in the crazy subtropical environment of the gulf coast of Texas. For more information, visit plantsforallseasons.com.
You can listen to Sherri Harrah on the Home Show Garden Pros (https://homeshowgardenpros.com/) radio show. The show takes place Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. on 610 AM. She has also made several appearances on Gardenline with Randy Lemmon on 740 AM.