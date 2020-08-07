Plexaderm takes years off your face in just minutes

Scott DeFalco shows Deborah Duncan how Plexaderm eliminates under-eye bags and face lines in just minutes.

HOUSTON — Want to look younger in just minutes? Plexaderm works like magic to eliminate under-eye bags and face lines. How does it work?

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin.

This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow's feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes. Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags, making them shrink from view in minutes.

Plexaderm has a Special for Great Day Houston viewers. Right now, get the Plexaderm Trial Pack for $14.95 plus free shipping.

Order yours by going to plexadermtrial.com or give them a call at 1-800-662-5402. You can also check out their results on YouTube.