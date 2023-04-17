Plan your getaway to Frisco, The City That Plays

Just four hours from Houston, Frisco is the go-to place for fun in the DFW Metroplex. As one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., Frisco boasts an environment full of attractions for families, sports lovers, business goers and everyday visitors. With a boundless calendar of events, more than 400 restaurants, and award-winning resorts and hotels, it's easy to see why Frisco is known as The City That Plays.