Phobia Haunted Houses has 10 terrifying haunts ready for you, do you dare to enter?

Makeup artists, Seth Fisher and Corey Roehrick, join Great Day Houston to show off their Halloween makeup skills and share what Phobia is all about.

HOUSTON — Phobia Haunted Houses are a family based attraction for people who like a bit of thrill and excitement. They have been scaring guests since 1996 at their original 290 location. However, they now have two different locations.

One at 5250 South Sam Houston Parkway, and their brand new location at Kemah Boardwalk.

Guests should expect to be immersed in a new reality that they have created. With 10 different haunts, they have the ability to reach a wide variety of fears. From killer clowns in their Mania house, to fears of experiments gone wrong in Genetic Nightmare and Darke Labs, they offer scares for everyone.

The Phobia team works year round to create and revamp their attractions each year so you always have something new to see.