Adopt or foster an animal and bring comfort, happiness and purpose to your life

HOUSTON — Register for the AARP Texas, Best Friends Animal Society webinars at BestFriends.org/AARP.

The free webinars will offer pet tips and advice from expert trainers. They take place on September 24, 2021, and October 1, 2021.

When you register, get 50% off the adoption fee through Best Friends Animal Society or another shelter partner.