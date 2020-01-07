HOUSTON — The Periwinkle Foundation helps children, young and families who are cared for at Texas Children's Hospital. The organization is creatively innovating camps, arts, and survivor programs to ensure the children and families they serve are getting the connection and relationship they so desperately crave, now more than ever. The public can be involved in our mission by:
Giving to Fill the Virtual Bus – a campaign to raise much needed support to provide opportunities for connection and empowerment to our Periwinkle kids
To donate or learn more, visit their website: periwinklefoundation.org, or call them: 713-807-0191.
Periwinkle Foundation
3400 Bissonnet Street, Suite 185, Houston, Texas 77005