Perfect wines for a picnic

Sommelier Yannick Benjamin shares these wines that are easy to take with you for your next picnic

HOUSTON — Wine is now being packaged in a variety of containers, making it easy to take with you for a picnic or outing. 

Amble + Chase Rosé is a premium canned wine sourced from sustainable growers in southern France.  It is a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault.  Find Amble + Chase at these Walmart stores in Houston: 8208 Barker Cypress Rd., 111 Yale St., 9700 Hillcroft St., 5405 S Rice Ave.

Zonin Prosecco Cuveé has been serving up exceptional quality since 1821.  This wine has earned 90 points from James Suckling and others.  Find Zonin Prosecco Cuveé at H-E-B and Spec's.

Wineberry upgrades boxed wine.  The wood box is a sustainable way of drinking wine and is easy to carry and reuse.  The Chateau Tassin Bordeaux is a blend of 60% Merlot and 40% Cabernet Sauvignon.  It is light to medium bodied with a berry and cherry character.  Order for shipping at Buy Rite 

For more information on Yannick Benjamin's restaurant Contento, click here

