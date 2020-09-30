Perfect wines for a picnic

Sommelier Yannick Benjamin shares these wines that are easy to take with you for your next picnic

HOUSTON — Wine is now being packaged in a variety of containers, making it easy to take with you for a picnic or outing.

Amble + Chase Rosé is a premium canned wine sourced from sustainable growers in southern France. It is a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault. Find Amble + Chase at these Walmart stores in Houston: 8208 Barker Cypress Rd., 111 Yale St., 9700 Hillcroft St., 5405 S Rice Ave.

Zonin Prosecco Cuveé has been serving up exceptional quality since 1821. This wine has earned 90 points from James Suckling and others. Find Zonin Prosecco Cuveé at H-E-B and Spec's.

Wineberry upgrades boxed wine. The wood box is a sustainable way of drinking wine and is easy to carry and reuse. The Chateau Tassin Bordeaux is a blend of 60% Merlot and 40% Cabernet Sauvignon. It is light to medium bodied with a berry and cherry character. Order for shipping at Buy Rite

