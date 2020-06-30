Perfect wine pairings for every kind of burger

Master of Wine Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan shared these wines that pair well with burgers

HOUSTON — Wine goes with just about everything, so why not try it for your next cook out? Master of Wine and spirits expert, Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan shared some perfect pairings for every kind of burger.

KRIS Pinot Grigio delle Venezie 2019, Italy, is bright, crisp and refreshing and pairs well with a veggie burger. You can find KRIS Pinot Grigio at Spec's, Whole Foods, Kroger, Randalls, CostCo and Central Market.

Liquid Geography Rosé is a slightly more weighty, dry, clean and mineral-driven rosé made of one hundred percent mencia grapes. This rosé pairs well with a turkey burger. All proceeds from this wine go to charity. Liquid Geography Rosé is available at Central Market and Wine.com.

Pico Maccario Villa Della Rosa Barbera d'Asti 2018, Italy, is bright and fresh and supurb when slightly chilled. It pairs well with a beef burger. Pico Maccario Della Rosa Barbera is available at H-E-B.