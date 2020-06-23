Perfect plate of nachos for dad this Father's Day

Chef Adrian Perez whips up a dish any father will love

HOUSTON — For many dads, the key to his heart is through his stomach. Chef Adrian Perez, owner of Complete Eats, shared this great dish of beefy ribeye and bacon nachos.

Beefy Ribeye & Bacon Nachos Recipe

10 wonton wrappers - halved

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup Sartori Rosemary Olive Oil Asiago

½ cup Cello Asiago

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup bacon chopped

2 cups beef ribeye - sliced thin

1 cup red bell peppers

½ cup of Mazzetta tamed jalapenos

1/2 cup fresh parsley chopped

½ cup asiago cheese to top and finish

Heat a skillet on medium heat and add bacon, allow fat to render for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper

and steak saute for 3 minutes. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Bring 2 cups of frying oil

to a medium heat in either a soup pot or small skillet and fry your wonton wrappers for about 45

seconds turning them over every few seconds to fry evenly. Remove and set aside, season if

you would like. In the same skillet you cooked your toppings in, add your cream and cheeses to

it, on a medium heat, stirring until sauce has thickened. Add seasoning and taste for salt and

pepper. Layer your ingredients as follows. Wontons, ½ amount of sauce, toppings, remainder

of sauce, and finish with other desired topping you'd like.

Giardiniera Relish Recipe

1 bottle Mazzetta Mixed vegetable giardiniera

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup asiago cheese - cut into small pieces

4 leaves fresh basil

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth but chunky.

