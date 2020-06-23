Perfect plate of nachos for dad this Father's Day

HOUSTON — For many dads, the key to his heart is through his stomach. Chef Adrian Perez, owner of Complete Eats, shared this great dish of beefy ribeye and bacon nachos.
Beefy Ribeye & Bacon Nachos Recipe
10 wonton wrappers - halved
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup Sartori Rosemary Olive Oil Asiago
½ cup Cello Asiago
½ cup
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
½ cup bacon chopped
2 cups beef ribeye - sliced thin
1 cup red bell peppers
½ cup of Mazzetta tamed jalapenos
1/2 cup fresh parsley chopped
½ cup asiago cheese to top and finish
Heat a skillet on medium heat and add bacon, allow fat to render for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper
and steak saute for 3 minutes. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Bring 2 cups of frying oil
to a medium heat in either a soup pot or small skillet and fry your wonton wrappers for about 45
seconds turning them over every few seconds to fry evenly. Remove and set aside, season if
you would like. In the same skillet you cooked your toppings in, add your cream and cheeses to
it, on a medium heat, stirring until sauce has thickened. Add seasoning and taste for salt and
pepper. Layer your ingredients as follows. Wontons, ½ amount of sauce, toppings, remainder
of sauce, and finish with other desired topping you'd like.
Giardiniera Relish Recipe
1 bottle Mazzetta Mixed vegetable giardiniera
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup asiago cheese - cut into small pieces
4 leaves fresh basil
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth but chunky.
For more information on the cheese products used for these ribeye bacon and beef nachos, log on to WisconsinCheese.com.
For more on Chef Adrian Perez, log on to CompleteEats.com
Follow Chef Adrian Perez on Instagram at @ChefAdrianTV
This content sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese.